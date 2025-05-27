‘Inhuman, unlawful’: Andhra police thrash 3 men in public, video sparks outrage

In a video that is being widely circulated on social media, Andhra Pradesh police can be seen thrashing three individuals with sticks in public. The incident reportedly took place in Tenali city on April 25, however, the incident came to light after the video surfaced on social media on Monday, May 26.

The three men, reportedly belonging to the Dalit community, are allegedly history sheeters and had gotten into a scuffle with a constable of Tenali Town 1 police station, Kanna Chiranjeevi, under the influence of ganja. An FIR was registered based on Chiranjeevi’s complaint, following which they were subjected to a beating on the Tenali highway.

Chiranjeevi, in his complaint, claimed that while he was on duty, four individuals attacked him on April 24, owing to past animosity.

However, instead of adhering to due process, the police resorted to thrashing the accused in public. The three men in the video have been identified as John Victor, Karimulla and Rakesh. The fourth accused, Naveen, is still absconding.

The accused were presented before the court on Sunday, May 25, and have been sent to judicial custody.

On the other hand, reports suggest that the trio was being extorted by Chiranjeevi. When they refused to bribe him, they were charged with a false case by the police.

Human rights forum condemns flogging

The incident has triggered widespread criticism of police brutality, with even the Human Rights Forum (HRF), Andhra Pradesh, taking cognisance of the matter.

“The Human Rights Forum (HRF) condemns the unlawful and brutal conduct of the Tenali police who meted out corporal punishment in public to accused persons in a case pertaining to an alleged attack on a police constable. This is an affront to the rule of law and violates Constitutional rights. We demand that an immediate inquiry be held, and police personnel involved be booked under relevant sections of the BNSS and SC/ST (PoA) Act. Police personnel must be counselled to act within the boundaries of the law and not their personal discretion,” read a statement issued by the HRF.

The statement goes on to call the treatment “inhuman” and “unlawful” and states that, whatever the nature of their alleged crimes, the police have no right to treat the accused in this manner, subjecting them to a public beating.

The Guntur police have ordered a detailed inquiry into these allegations, and suitable action will be taken against the people responsible, reported The Hindu.