Initiate probe against Siddaramaiah in MUDA case: Petitioner urges Lokayukta

Mysuru: The complainant in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Snehamayi Krishna, on Saturday, October 12 urged the Lokayukta SP, Mysuru Division to investigate accused number one chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Snehamyi Krishna has made a 25-page submission and also provided information regarding the evidence to be gathered in the case. He has also provided the questionnaire for the investigating agency.

The Lokayutka had grilled Mallikarjuna Swamy and land owner Devaraju, who are the third and fourth accused in the case. The sleuths are yet to question Siddaramaiah. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the case.

Snehamayi Krishna has further demanded that Siddaramaiah should be made accountable for giving provocations to people by giving advertisements in newspapers by spending crores referring indirectly to the scam.

“I urge you to arrest Siddaramaiah for wasting the taxpayers’ money to cover up a scam involving him. If the action is not initiated and Siddaramaiah continues provocations and if there is a disturbance in the society and my family is targeted, I will have to file a complaint against you,” Snehamyi Krishna submitted to the Lokayukta.

He added that the court’s orders should not be viewed as biased in the backdrop of Siddaramaiah’s speeches.

“Since the office is closed, considering the sensitivity of the matter, the submission to the WhatsApp number of the Mysuru Lokayukta SP and he will personally hand over the hard copy on Oct 14,” he said.

He added that the MUDA will not entertain all requests for de-notification of acquired land and it will approach the court in many cases.

“In the case of accused Devaraju, no objections were raised and the land was de-notified. It becomes certain that the de-notification was done as Siddaramaiah was the deputy chief minister then,” he pointed out.

He said that as per the documents submitted to the High Court by Siddaramaiah, the RTC of the land shows that it was acquired, adding that this was concealed as the sale deed and gift deeds are not lawful.

“Why the letter of agreement between Mallikarjuna Swamy and land owner Devaraju has not been submitted to the court? The document was not signed by Mallikarjuna Swamy and witnesses. Instead of this, the then Deputy Commissioner had accepted the document. At this point, Siddaramaiah was the deputy chief minister and in-charge minister of Mysuru district,” he said.

He asked why Siddaramaiah had not submitted the second page of the submission made to the commissioner of Mysuru urban development authority by his wife Parvathy.

“The decision of allotment of land in the 50:50 ratio was made by the MUDA. Then, the MUDA was headed by Congress leader Dhruvakumar, appointed by Siddaramaiah,” he stated.

He also alleged that the MUDA meeting was attended by Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra on March 20, 2021.

“Former MUDA chairman H.V. Rajeev has joined the Congress party and there are allegations that he was welcomed to the Congress party for granting 14 sites to CM Siddaramaiah’s wife,” he said.