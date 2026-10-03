Injured Indian flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar ‘recovering well’

Abu Dhabi: Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is recovering well and remains under medical care after being injured in an attack aboard a flydubai flight, the Embassy of India in the UAE said on Saturday, October 3.

“Indian braveheart Capt. Smit remains under excellent medical care & is recovering well,” the embassy said in a post on X.

The embassy said it was in touch with Machchhar’s family and local authorities and was extending support for his recovery. It also thanked the UAE government for its care and joined well-wishers in praying for the pilot’s good health and speedy recovery.

The UAE launched an investigation after the September 30 incident aboard flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The flight was diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing.

Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door despite being injured, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and restrain the attacker.

After receiving initial treatment in Tabuk, Machchhar was airlifted to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 1, for further medical care and recovery.

On Saturday, UAE Attorney-General Counsellor Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi said the investigation found that the co-pilot had attempted to carry out a “terrorist act”, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Al Shamsi identified the co-pilot as Omani citizen Hamam al-Hammami and said he attacked Machchhar inside the flight deck with a crash axe before attempting to take control of the aircraft.

The pilot’s response during the emergency has drawn praise. Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh praised Machchhar’s “exceptional presence of mind” during the incident.

Machchhar also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his hospital bed and discussed his actions during the incident.