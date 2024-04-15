Injured YSRCP chief resumes poll campaign in Andhra Pradesh

Reddy has embarked on a 21-day election campaign bus tour from Idupulupaya in Kadapa district to Icchapuram in Srikakulam district.

Published: 15th April 2024 11:57 am IST
Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

NTR District: YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday resumed his electioneering bus tour from Kesarapalle in NTR District, following a day’s break after a stone attack.

Unidentified miscreants hurled a stone at the chief minister on Saturday night near Vivekananda School Centre in Vijayawada’s Singh Nagar, which injured his left temple when he was canvassing for polls.

Reddy is canvassing for the polls at Gannavaram. He will traverse through Atkur, Veeravalli Cross, Hanuman Junction and other villages today.

Elections for the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

