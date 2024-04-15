Inmates can sign legal papers, complaints: DG amid row over Kejriwal issuing orders

New Delhi: With the AAP maintaining that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is running his government from Tihar jail, Director General (prisons) Sanjay Baniwal on Monday said an inmate can sign legal papers and personal complaints during his judicial custody but underlined that documents signed should not be political in nature.

In an interaction with PTI editors at its headquarters here, Baniwal also said no distinction is made in the treatment meted out to the inmates and it is ensured they get the same basic right.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Kejriwal in jail and alleged that he was not getting the amenities even a hardcore criminal is allowed in Tihar.

Responding to this, Baniwal said, “There is no distinction between a hardcore or a normal criminal. In the jail manual, there is no distinction between the inmates. Every inmate has basic rights and it is my duty to ensure that. These are being ensured to everyone.”

Nobody is accorded special treatment and there is no such provision, he said.

“I have 20,000 inmates and there are thousands of people coming to meet them every day. There is never a single complaint. So, I don’t see any reason to be different with A and B,” the DG (prisons) said.

During a press conference, AAP general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said that Chief Minister Kejriwal, arrested in the Delhi excise policy scam case, will call two ministers to jail each week and review the progress of the work in their departments.

In his response to a question on this, Baniwal said, “Only two things a person is allowed to sign. One is his legal papers or a complaint but those should be non-political in nature and the other is about his situation, or letters to family members or property papers.”

Elaborating on whether Kejriwal can add the names of his cabinet ministers to the list of visitors, he said, “I can not stop (him). Who am I to decide, who is your friend or who is your family?”

“He can give 10 names. Out of these 10 names, two family meetings are allowed and each time two people can come. So, in a week, four people can meet him and in a month, 16 people can meet him,” he said and added, “You can meet him in person or through video conferencing.”

Asked about the AAP’s claims that the chief minister has been losing weight since his arrest on March 21, he replied, “Don’t ask me the number as these are the personal details, but he looks healthier.”

Baniwal also said the chief minister’s health parameters are becoming better, adding that it is getting stable. “I believe whatever exercise he is doing, it is working for him,” he said.

On April 3, Delhi Minister Atishi alleged that Kejriwal has been rapidly losing weight since his arrest on March 21 and accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in jail.

Tihar Jail has a capacity for around 10,000 inmates, but there are currently 20,000 prisoners lodged there.

“I have 20,000 people and of them, five to six per cent will always remain affected with some ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, heart issues, asthma and drug issues. We have fantastic drug de-addiction centres, dispensaries, and psychologists.

“So, we do take care of everyone… I have to work for them and I have to set up a system which is accessible in the same manner to everyone,” Baniwal added.