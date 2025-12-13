Hyderabad: Good times for movie lovers in Hyderabad are truly here. The city has slowly moved from single-screen theatres to modern cinema formats, and now it is witnessing a fresh wave of premium upgrades. With experiences like EPIQ, PCX, Dolby Cinema, upcoming IMAX screens, and now PXL, Hyderabad is fast becoming one of India’s most exciting cinema hubs.

PVR INOX has expanded its presence at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad, transforming the existing multiplex into a massive 11-screen superplex.

PVR INOX Unveils 11-Screen Superplex

PVR INOX has added five new screens at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad, taking the total screen count to 11. The upgraded superplex now offers 1,368 seats under one roof. This includes 210 PXL seats, 107 Luxe seats, 104 4DX seats, and 947 mainstream seats.

With this expansion, Inorbit Mall now houses the highest number of cinema screens at a single location in Hyderabad.

PXL Makes Its Hyderabad Debut

The biggest highlight of the expansion is the launch of PXL, the first of its kind in Telangana. The PXL screen features a massive 55-foot-wide wall-to-wall Scope screen, RGB laser projection, Dolby Atmos sound with in-ceiling speakers, and plush recliner seating.

Movie lovers have already started flocking to the theatre, with PXL bookings opening with the Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar.

Luxe, 4DX and a Modern Cinema Experience

Along with PXL, the superplex also offers Luxe luxury screens with soft recliners and curated interiors, and a 4DX screen that brings motion seats and effects like wind, fog, scent, water, and snow. This is now the third 4DX screen in Hyderabad.