‘Inquire about Madinah’ center serve visitors to Prophet’s Mosque in six languages

The “Inquire About Madinah” center provides guidance and assistance to visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The center offers round-the-clock services and employs a staff proficient in six languages— Arabic, English, Urdu, Indonesian, Persian, and Turkish.

The multilingual staff is available to address inquiries about the Rawdah, the International Fair, the Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization, and other Madinah sites.

The center also offers visitors information on transportation, access to key Madinah landmarks, museums, and mosques, and provides assistance for the elderly and disabled, as well as emergency services.

The guidance services aim to provide exceptional service standards to visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque, ensuring they enjoy the best possible experience.