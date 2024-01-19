Saudi Arabia urges people to wear mask in crowded places

The advisory comes after the Saudi Arabia Public Authority recently reported the detection of JN.1, a sub-variant of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th January 2024 11:01 am IST
Saudi Arabia urges people to wear mask in crowded places
Photo: AFP

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) urged citizens and residents to wear face masks in crowded places as a precaution against respirtaory infections.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Taking to X, on Thursday, January 18, the aithority said, “If you suffer from symptoms of respiratory diseases, avoid leaving the house and interacting with others, or be sure to wear a mask when you go out.”

Also Read
Saudi Arabia urges vulnerable categories to take COVID-19 vaccine

In another post, it wrote, “For your protection, be sure to wear a mask when going to crowded places.”

MS Education Academy

The advisory comes after the Saudi Arabia Public Authority recently reported the detection of JN.1, a sub-variant of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia urges worshippers to wear masks at two holy mosques

However, it said there was no cause for concern, as the variant had not led to any increase in admissions to intensive care units.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th January 2024 11:01 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button