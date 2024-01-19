Saudi Arabia urges people to wear mask in crowded places

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Public Health Authority (Weqaya) urged citizens and residents to wear face masks in crowded places as a precaution against respirtaory infections.

Taking to X, on Thursday, January 18, the aithority said, “If you suffer from symptoms of respiratory diseases, avoid leaving the house and interacting with others, or be sure to wear a mask when you go out.”

In another post, it wrote, “For your protection, be sure to wear a mask when going to crowded places.”

إذا كنت تعاني من أعراض الأمراض التنفسية، تجنب الخروج من المنزل ومخالطة الآخرين أو احرص على لبس الكمامة عند الخروج #هيئة_الصحة_العامة (#وقاية) pic.twitter.com/Nh5PcPd5Ab — هيئة الصحة العامة (@Saudi_PHA) January 18, 2024

لحمايتك، احرص على لبس الكمامة عند الذهاب إلى الأماكن المزدحمة #هيئة_الصحة_العامة (#وقاية) pic.twitter.com/AD7538VV9U — هيئة الصحة العامة (@Saudi_PHA) January 17, 2024

The advisory comes after the Saudi Arabia Public Authority recently reported the detection of JN.1, a sub-variant of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

However, it said there was no cause for concern, as the variant had not led to any increase in admissions to intensive care units.