Saudi Arabia urges vulnerable categories to take COVID-19 vaccine

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ministry of health (MoH) has recommended certain vulnerable categories of people to take an updated vaccine against COVID-19 after detecting a new variant JN.1.

In a statement, on Tuesday, January 2, the ministry advised these categories to book an appointment for vaccination via its Sehaty app.

Vulnerable categories

Everyone aged 50 years and over

Pregnant women

Health practitioners who deal directly with patients

People with chronic immunosuppressive diseases, including active cancer, between 17 and 50 years of age

تعرّف على الفئات الأكثر أولوية التي يُنصح بأخذها للقاح كورونا المطور وآلية الحصول عليه: pic.twitter.com/O5TDGBUzZw — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) January 2, 2024

The Saudi Public Health Authority permits the use of the updated COVID-19 vaccine for individuals over 18 to prevent complications and effectively combat prevalent variants.

Also Read Saudi Arabia urges worshippers to wear masks at two holy mosques

The advisory comes after the Saudi Arabia Public Authority recently reported the detection of JN.1, a sub-variant of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

However, it said there was no cause for concern, as the variant had not led to any increase in admissions to intensive care units.