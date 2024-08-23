Insect found in masala dosa served at restaurant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In another incident raising concerns regarding food safety in Hyderabad, a customer found an insect from a masala dosa served by a pure vegetarian restaurant, Sri Raghavendra Udupi Veg Hotel, at Pillar No 106, Warangal Highway, Peerzadiguda on Friday, August 23.

In videos shared on social media, a couple who were having their breakfast at a restaurant in Hyderabad found an insect in the masala of the dish they were served.

The customers raised concerns over food poisoning.

A police officer was seen in the video, taking photographs of the insect found in the hotel, while customers at other tables enjoyed their food.

Telangana food safety officials have been ramping up their efforts recently to ensure hygiene and safety in the food served at Hyderabad restaurants, but incidents like these throw light on the need for better hygiene and regular inspections from authorities and food business owners in the city.

To ensure food safety, a task force team conducted raids on mandi and multicuisine restaurants in Hyderabad. During the raid, several violations were found.

Violations at mandi, multicuisine restaurants in Hyderabad

At Golden Pears, the Multicuisine Restaurant located in Aramgarh, the food safety team found houseflies inside the kitchen premises. Raw mutton pieces were observed spilling inside the restaurant.

Pest control records and medical fitness certificates for food handlers were not available with the FBO (Food Business Operator). Some of the food handlers were found without haircaps and aprons.

During the raid at Dar Al Mandi, one of the mandi restaurants in Hyderabad, the team found the kitchen premises to be highly unhygienic, with patchy flooring and stagnant drain water.

Additionally, the kitchen premises were found open to the outside environment without any insect-proof screens, and the doors were not properly fitted to prevent the entry of pests.