“Inshallah,” Shah Rukh Khan confirms Pathaan 2

Mumbai: As Pathaan is running successfully at the box office, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham along with director Siddharth Anand came together to celebrate the success of the movie. This was team Pathaan’s first public appearance together as no one from the team promoted the film at public events or on TV shows.

The internet is flooded with photos and videos from the event and SRK, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone and Siddharth Anand are seen interacting with media personnel. They praised all Pathaan team members.

Director Siddharth Anand also dropped a major hint about the film’s 2nd instalment after fans demanded the sequel of the movie during the event. He said “Pathaan aayi hai, hit hui hai. Uske baad kya banayege?” to which fans screamed “Pathaan 2.” After fans demanded ‘Pathaan 2’ , Siddharth just said “Insha allah. (If God wills)”.

Shah Rukh Khan also said , “This is a big day for us, my family. We haven’t experienced this happiness in a while. I am very happy with the opportunity given to me and to my co-actors and my friends. Insha Allah! Whenever he wants me to do Pathaan 2, I’ll try and be bigger, and better and will grow hair long. If they want to make a sequel, it’ll be my honour to do it.”

InshAllah whenever they want me to do #Pathaan 2 I try and be Bigger n Better – @iamsrk 🔥

Shah even revealed they call #SiddharthAnand ‘Lolly’ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/s5Kuz5YWLm — 👸Sharania Jhanvi𓀠🌹Pathaan (@SharaniaJ) January 30, 2023

Talking about how Siddharth and SRK finalised the script, the director said, “It was on my wish list to make a film with SRK and I finally got the gift to make a Shah Rukh Khan-starrer”.

Pathaan has earned 271 crores in India while collecting 542 crores worldwide. The movie broke many records and fans are demanding a sequel as the movie is still running in theatres. It seems that SRK’s craze in India is rising day by day.

