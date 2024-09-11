Inside actor Mammootty’s aka Muhammad Kutty Ismail’s lavish lifestyle

Hyderabad: Mammootty, whose real name is Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail, is one of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema. With a career that has spanned over 50 years, he has become a symbol of talent, hard work, and success. Born on September 7, 1951, Mammootty has made a mark not only in Malayalam films but also in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and even English movies.

Let’s take a look at his fascinating life, his wealth, his luxurious lifestyle, and his business ventures beyond films.

Early Career

Mammootty made his acting debut in 1971, but it wasn’t until the 1980s that he truly started to shine. Since then, he has acted in over 400 films, showcasing his impressive acting range and ability. Whether it’s in Malayalam or other languages, Mammootty has captivated audiences with his remarkable performances.

Mammootty’s Net Worth and Property Investments

Today, Mammootty’s net worth is said to be around Rs. 340 crores, making him one of the richest actors in India. His luxurious lifestyle is well-known, with properties across major cities like Kochi, Bangalore, Chennai, and Dubai. His own home, a grand bungalow in Kochi, is said to be worth Rs. 4 crores. Besides this, Mammootty has invested in agriculture, owning large areas of cultivation land. These investments show how smartly he has managed his wealth.

Luxury Car Collection: The 369 Garage

Mammootty’s love for cars is as famous as his acting. He owns an impressive collection of luxury cars, all with the number ‘369’ on their license plates. His garage, known as the ‘369 Garage,’ features high-end vehicles like:

BMW E46 M3Audi A7

Mini Cooper SMercedes-Benz

Porsche

It’s reported that his entire car collection is worth about Rs. 100 crores. This love for luxurious cars adds another dimension to his lavish lifestyle.

Acting and Business Ventures

Mammootty’s income doesn’t just come from movies. While he charges between Rs. 4 crore and Rs. 10 crore per film, he also earns from his various business ventures. He is the owner of Mammootty Technodynamics, which deals with modern technology. Additionally, he has invested in businesses like Mammootty Theatres and other hospitality chains.

Mammootty’s son, Dulquer Salmaan, is also a famous actor, following in his father’s footsteps. Together, the father-son duo continues to make waves in the film industry with their powerful performances.