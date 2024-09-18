Inside Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth’s lavish homes and car collections

Hyderabad: Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth recently tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony, and fans can’t stop talking about the glamorous couple. While their love story is a big highlight, let’s take a closer look at something else just as impressive—their stunning properties and luxurious car collections.

Aditi and Siddharth have both worked hard in the film industry, and it shows in the incredible homes they own.

Siddharth’s Homes

Siddharth owns not just one, but three luxurious homes spread across India. These properties are located in Hyderabad, Chennai (where he was born), and Mumbai. Each house is designed to give him a relaxing and comfortable space in some of India’s most exciting cities. Owning multiple homes like this is a sign of his success and love for luxury.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Homes

Aditi’s main home is a stunning luxury apartment in Versova, Mumbai. She often shares glimpses of her beautiful space on Instagram, and fans can see how much thought she has put into decorating it. Her apartment has a minimalist style, with plenty of art and personal touches. The design is even inspired by a dollhouse her father built for her when she was young, making it feel warm and special.

Aditi also has an ancestral home in Hyderabad, which connects her to her family’s rich history.

Their Impressive Car Collection

When it comes to cars, both Aditi and Siddharth are big fans of luxury vehicles. They’ve built impressive collections that showcase their taste for the finer things in life.

Aditi’s Cars

Audi Q7 (Rs 1 crore)

Mercedes-Benz GLS (Rs 1.30 crore)

BMW X7 (Rs 1.30 crore)

Siddharth’s Cars

Rolls Royce

Mercedes-Benz

Audi A4

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth not only share a beautiful relationship but also enjoy a life filled with luxury. From their grand homes in some of India’s top cities to their expensive car collections, the couple knows how to live in style.