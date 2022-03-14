Inside Aditi Rao Hydari’s royal home, it has Hyderabadi connect!

Mumbai: Aditi Rao Hydari is one of the finest actors and gorgeous diva we have in the Indian film industry today. She has been showcasing her acting prowess in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi film industries. She made her acting debut with Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006.

Aditi, later on, started doing projects across the spectrum, from Bollywood and Kollywood to Mollywood. She made her debut in Bollywood in the year 2009 with the film, Delhi 6.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Mumbai home

In this write-up, let’s take a virtual tour inside Aditi Rao Hydari’s Mumbai home. Located in the Versova area of the city of dreams, the actress’ warm abode has a ‘lively’ living room and a ‘cosy’ bedroom, a glimpse of which she shared with her fans in the latest episode of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’.

The description of her house video on YouTube read, “Aditi Rao Hydari’s Mumbai home is a large space with minimalist qualities, reminiscent of her childhood dollhouse. Characterised by playful elements, intricate artworks, and clean minimalistic setups, her choices are influenced by her Hyderabad home.”

Where is Aditi Rao Hydari from?

For the unversed, Aditi belongs to not one but two royal lineages. She was born in Hyderabad to Ehsaan Hydari and Vidya Rao. She is the great-granddaughter of Akbar Hydari, former prime minister of Hyderabad during colonial rule. Her maternal grandfather Raja J Rameshwar Rao was the erstwhile Raja of Wanaparthy family, who headed the administration of Wanaparthy state during the Nizam rule, says various reports.

Her paternal side of the family is a Bohri Muslim and her maternal side belongs to Wanaparthy Samasthanam. Her cultural background is therefore a mix of Bohri, Chitrapur Saraswat and Telugu.

What’s on her work front?

In terms of work, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in her recently released film, Hey Sinamika. Apart from Aditi, the film also featured Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Agarwal in lead roles.