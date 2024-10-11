Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth, car collection, lavish home

Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan, one of India’s most famous actors, celebrates his 82nd birthday today. Fondly known as Big B, he has not only built a long-lasting career in Bollywood but also amassed a huge fortune through smart investments and a rich portfolio of properties and assets.

Jalsa: The Bachchan Family Home

The family’s famous home, Jalsa, was gifted to Amitabh by producer Ramesh Sippy for his work in the 1982 movie Satte Pe Satta. This luxurious home is valued between Rs. 100 and Rs. 120 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Car Collection

Amitabh’s love for luxury extends to his car collection, valued at over Rs. 20 crore. His garage includes —

Rolls Royce Phantom worth Rs. 3 crore

Mercedes Benz GL 63 AMG priced at Rs. 2.12 crore

Range Rover 4.4D AB LWB valued at Rs. 3.76 crore

Porsche Cayman worth Rs. 61 lakh.

Other Expensive Things Big B Owns

Bachchan’s wealth doesn’t stop at properties and cars. His jewellery collection is valued at Rs. 28.91 crore, and his investments in gold and silver total around Rs. 7.39 crore. Adding to his personal assets, he has expensive paintings worth Rs. 4.40 crore, a watch collection valued at Rs. 3.40 crore, and home furnishings worth Rs. 1.66 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan has a strong presence in the business world, with investments in shares worth Rs. 97 crore. However, like many, he also carries some liabilities, including loans for vehicles and personal loans totaling over Rs. 18 crore.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Net Worth

Amitabh Bachchan’s movable assets are worth over Rs. 471 crore, and his immovable assets total over Rs. 332 crore. Together with Jaya Bachchan’s wealth, the couple’s combined fortune is over Rs. 1,001 crore.