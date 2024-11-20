Inside AR Rahman lavish lifestyle: Net worth, cars, properties

Chennai: AR Rahman, one of the most loved musicians in the world, has a fan following that spans across continents. Known as the Mozart of Madras, his music has touched millions of hearts. He is currently making hedlines for his separation from his wife Saira Banu. On 19th November, the music composer confirmed their divorce after nearly three decades of marriage that left fans shocked. Amid this news, attention has also turned to his extraordinary life, career, and immense wealth.

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

A Look at AR Rahman’s Net Worth

AR Rahman is one of the richest musicians in India, with a reported net worth of Rs. 1,728 crore. His income comes from multiple sources, including song and film fees, live performances, and brand endorsements.

Rahman charges Rs. 3 crore for each song and Rs. 8–10 crore per film. His fees are among the highest in the Indian music industry, allowing him to work only on selective projects.

For live shows, Rahman earns Rs. 1–2 crore per performance. His concerts attract fans from all over the world, showcasing his timeless music.

A Glimpse of His Luxurious Lifestyle

Rahman’s properties include:

A luxurious apartment in Los Angeles, which doubles as his studio

A grand bungalow in Chennai with a personal music studio

Studios in Dubai, London, and other locations

His collection of luxury cars includes a Volvo SUV, a Mercedes-Benz worth Rs. 3 crore, a Jaguar costing over Rs. 1 crore, and a Porsche Taycan EV.

Awards and Achievements

With a career spanning over three decades, Rahman has won multiple awards, including two Oscars, two Grammys, a BAFTA, and a Padma Bhushan. He began his journey in 1992 with Mani Ratnam’s Roja, which won him his first National Award. Since then, he has composed over 2,000 songs, becoming a global icon.