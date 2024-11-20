Inside AR Rahman lavish lifestyle: Net worth, cars, properties

Chennai: AR Rahman, one of the most loved musicians in the world, has a fan following that spans across continents. Known as the Mozart of Madras, his music has touched millions of hearts. He is currently making hedlines for his separation from his wife Saira Banu. On 19th November, the music composer confirmed their divorce after nearly three decades of marriage that left fans shocked. Amid this news, attention has also turned to his extraordinary life, career, and immense wealth.
A Look at AR Rahman’s Net Worth
AR Rahman is one of the richest musicians in India, with a reported net worth of Rs. 1,728 crore. His income comes from multiple sources, including song and film fees, live performances, and brand endorsements.
Rahman charges Rs. 3 crore for each song and Rs. 8–10 crore per film. His fees are among the highest in the Indian music industry, allowing him to work only on selective projects.
For live shows, Rahman earns Rs. 1–2 crore per performance. His concerts attract fans from all over the world, showcasing his timeless music.
A Glimpse of His Luxurious Lifestyle
Rahman’s properties include:
- A luxurious apartment in Los Angeles, which doubles as his studio
- A grand bungalow in Chennai with a personal music studio
- Studios in Dubai, London, and other locations
His collection of luxury cars includes a Volvo SUV, a Mercedes-Benz worth Rs. 3 crore, a Jaguar costing over Rs. 1 crore, and a Porsche Taycan EV.
Awards and Achievements
With a career spanning over three decades, Rahman has won multiple awards, including two Oscars, two Grammys, a BAFTA, and a Padma Bhushan. He began his journey in 1992 with Mani Ratnam’s Roja, which won him his first National Award. Since then, he has composed over 2,000 songs, becoming a global icon.