Mumbai: Asim Riaz, who became a household name after his Bigg Boss 13 stint, is once again in the spotlight. He has been making headlines for being ousted from the web show Battleground following a reported altercation with co-gang leaders Abhishek Malhan and Rubina Dilaik.

This is the second reality show Asim has been removed from, after Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in 2024. Despite the controversies, his popularity continues to soar and he’s trending big time on social media. Fans are also digging deeper into Asim’s lavish lifestyle.

So, how rich is Asim Riaz in 2025? Keep reading to know

Asim Riaz Net Worth 2025

Asim’s net worth stands at a whopping Rs 41 crores, as per multiple reports. From being a fitness model to a rapper and reality star, Asim has built a solid brand for himself post-Bigg Boss.

Asim Riaz’s Earnings and Per Episode Fees

Most of Asim’s income comes from brand endorsements, music videos, and reality shows. His monthly income is said to be around Rs 20 lakhs, while his annual salary reportedly touches Rs 1.5 crores.

He was also one of the highest-paid contestants in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, charging Rs 15–20 lakhs per episode before his early exit.

Cars collection and properties

Asim has a serious love for wheels and claims to change cars every six months. His luxury car collection includes:

Audi Q7 – Rs 82.49 lakhs

Jeep Rubicon – Rs 66.64 lakhs

BMW 5 Series – Rs 68 lakhs

Mahindra Thar – Rs 10.98 lakhs

He reportedly owns a sea-facing luxury apartment in Mumbai along with properties in Kashmir and Bangalore.

With Battleground now hanging in uncertainty, all eyes are on Asim and whether he will patch things up with the makers or walk away from another major project. Discussions are said to be ongoing between his team and the show’s producers.