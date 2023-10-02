Inside BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 1:03 pm IST
Inside BJP's Central Election Committee meeting
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa and others during the BJP's Central Election Committee meeting at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia arrives to attend the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia arrives to attend the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh arrives to attend the BJP’s Central Election Committee meeting at BJP headquarters, in New Delhi, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 1:03 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button