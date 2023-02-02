Inside Brahmanandam’s ‘art-filled’ Hyderabad home [Photos]

Hyderabad: Known for his exceptional talent and infectious personality, Brahmanandam is a renowned actor and comedian in Tollywood. Widely known as the “GOD OF MEMES”, he has over 35 years of experience and over 1000 film credits. He made his debut in Aha Na Pelli Anta. Some of his best comedic performances in films include Adhurs, Ready, Race Gurram, and Dookudu. He consistently delivers standout performances in all of his films.

In this write-up, let’s step inside his home in Hyderabad and we are totally struck by the strong sense of art and creativity that is spread across the space. Brahmanandam has over 334K followers on Instagram and he often gives a sneak peek of his luxurious abode on his social media platform.

The comedian is also very well known for his artwork and sketching. The walls his lavish home have stunning display of paintings and sculptures with an eclectic mix of modern and traditional art. The art work of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy’s portrait, which has been done by the legendary comedian himself is highlight among all. Check out a few pictures here.

Brahmanandam has cut down on a lot of work in the last few years due to his health. He is spending a lot of time with family and enjoying quality time. The artwork has been a passion for him for a long time. We are now getting a glimpse of it from his son’s Instagram posts and stories too.

On the professional front, Brahmanandam will be next seen on the big screen in the next directorial venture of Krishna Vamsy. It is a long-delayed project, and the comedian will be seen in a whole new light in it. Apart from this he also has Tharun Baskar‘s upcoming film, Keeda Cola. Brahmanandam was recently seen in the film Panchatantra.



