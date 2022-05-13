Inside details of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12; Final list of contestants

Mumbai: One of the hit shows on Indian television, Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to make a grand comeback with its 12th season. Ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be returning as the show host. Though the makers are yet to make an official announcement of KKK 12, several reports about the contestants list, their fee and shoot schedule have been surfacing online.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 shoot location

According to a latest report in Pinkvilla, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s shooting will take place in the same location where KKK 11 was shot i.e., Cape Town, South Africa. Rohit, along with all the contestants, will jet off to the location in the last week of May. It is going to be a 55 days long schedule and is likely to end by mid-July.

“All the contestants will also meet up once for a meeting in Mumbai before they leave for KKK 12’s shoot, and will quarantine for four days in Cape Town before they start filming for the show,” a source close to the development informed the newsportal.

List of confirmed contestants