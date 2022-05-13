Umar Riaz OUT of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 list? Here’s what we know

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is already creating a lot of buzz among telly audience much before its premiere. If the latest reports that are surfacing online are to be believed, the upcoming season of Rohit Shetty-hosted show is likely to begin the shoot in Cape Town from last week of May. Ahead of this, several names of the contestants who are all set to take part in the stunt-based reality show are surfacing online.

Is Umar Riaz participating in KKK 12?

A couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Bigg Boss 15 fame Umar Riaz too will be appearing on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and he has signed the dotted line. However, going by the latest list of confirmed contestants, it seems like nothing as such is happening as we don’t fine Umar’s name anywhere.

It can be recalled that during one of his interaction with paparazzi post BB 15, Umar had said, “Mujhe pasand hai woh show, mauka mila toh zaroor karunga. (I not approached by the makers, if I get a call then I will think about it. I like the show very much, I’ll participate if I get a chance).” Fans even wished to see Umar Riaz and Karan Kundrra together in the fearless reality show.

Nothing has been confirmed so far. Fans are still hoping for him to participate in KKK 12.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants List

Celebrities who are likely to take part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 are — Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Munawar Faruqui, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal, Erika Packard, Chetna Pande and Sidharth Nigam.