Inside details of Nayanthara’s wedding: Venue, date, and more

Hyderabad: Tollywood actress Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, one of the most loved couples in the south, are all set to tie the knot. The couple will take the plunge after dating for six long years and the internet is rife with rumors of their wedding details.

For the unversed, love between the couple brewed during the shoot of their 2015 film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ and the couple has been inseparable ever since. Fans adore the couple for their loving relationship and the sweet gestures they do for each other. Well, now they are eager to know more about the couple’s wedding.

Nayanthara’s wedding details

According to a Pinkvilla report, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were planning to have a destination wedding however due to various reasons that could not happen. Now the couple is all set to get married on June 9 at Tirumala Tirupati temple.

A source close to the couple revealed, “It is going to be an intimate affair in presence of their family members. However, the couple will host a grand wedding party for their industry friends in Chennai. Samantha and Vijay Sethupathi are expected to attend. It is going to be as grand as possible.”

Tirupati Tirumala seems to be a favorite of both Nayanthara and Vignesh as they are often spotted there. Recently they visited the temple to seek blessings post the success of their film ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’.

The latest update regarding Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding is that they have started sending wedding invites and a sneak peek of the video invite has been going crazy viral. Filled with floral details as a piece of serene music plays in the background, the invitation surely looks classy.

Have a look here:

Well, we are excited to see what more Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding has in store for us and we surely can’t wait for the PDA-filled wedding photos of the couple.