Inside Gauri Khan’s new flat for staff: Rent, location and more

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, is not only known for his movies but also for his beautiful home, Mannat, in Bandra, Mumbai. This sea-facing bungalow is one of the most famous celebrity houses in India. Fans from across the country visit the gates of Mannat every day just to get a glimpse of SRK. Built in 1914, the house is huge—about 27,000 sq. ft. Shah Rukh bought it in 2001, around the time of Gauri Khan’s birthday, and ever since, it has been a big part of his journey.

Now, Mannat is going through a major renovation. The family plans to add two more floors to the six-storey modern building inside the Mannat compound. The cost of this renovation is said to be around Rs. 225 crore. Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer, is once again working on making Mannat even more beautiful, just like she did when they first moved in.

Gauri Khan Rents a Flat for Staff Nearby

While the work at Mannat continues, Gauri Khan has made a smart move to help the household staff. She has rented a 2BHK flat in Pankaj Society, Khar West, just 100 metres away from their temporary house. The flat is 725 sq. ft. and is on the 4th floor (Flat No. 6). It is rented for Rs. 1.35 lakh per month.

Khan Family Moves to Puja Casa

While Mannat is under construction, Shah Rukh, Gauri, and their children—Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam—have moved into two luxury duplex flats in Puja Casa, Pali Hill. These flats are about 10,500 sq. ft. in total and have been rented for Rs. 8.67 crore over three years.

Even during big changes, the Khan family is making sure everything is well planned—from their new home to the staff’s comfort. Mannat, their dream house, is now getting even more special.