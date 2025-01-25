Inside Hyderabad’s ‘Mini Disneyland’: A trending picnic spot

Tucked away in the peaceful surroundings of Hyderabad’s outskirts, a unique space has emerged as a go-to destination for families with children. Combining elements of a farm and a theme park, this spot promises a day of fun, adventure, and exploration for the little ones. Known as Daisy Dale Farm Park, this first-of-its-kind attraction is quickly becoming a favourite among city residents looking for a refreshing escape or picnic outings.

All about this trending spot in Hyderabad

Nicknamed ‘Mini Disneyland’, the park features a charming castle similar to Disney’s iconic designs, creating an almost fairy-tale atmosphere for children. While the castle is the highlight, it’s the variety of activities that truly make this park stand out. The bird aviary and petting zoo offer kids a chance to connect with animals in a fun and educational way. Thrill-seekers can jump on the crazy farm ride, while others can enjoy the leisurely double-decker bus ride or train ride that winds through the scenic surroundings.

Kids can unleash their energy in the bouncy houses, enjoy classic arcade games, or dive into the soft play area. For animal lovers, horse riding is an unforgettable experience.

The Daisy Dale Farm Park is a perfect blend of education, adventure, and entertainment, ensuring your children leave with lasting memories. So, if you are in the city and looking for a place where kids can be kids, this park might just be the answer.

Daisy Dale Farm Hyderabad details

Entry Fee- Rs. 600 for adults and Rs. 550 for kids

Timings- Open daily from 10 am to 10 pm (closed on Tuesdays)

Location- Near Indus International School, Mokila, Shankarpally