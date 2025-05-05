Inside Hyderabad’s viral 2D cafe that looks like a sketch

As all things trendy and cool come out of Korea, Hyderabad’s latest viral sensation is a product of that wave too. What started as a quirky little cafe in Seoul where everything looks like it was drawn with a black marker, the concept of this 2D cafe has become popular worldwide. After travelling to Dubai, Paris and many more countries, it has come to Hyderabad with The Monochrome Cafe. Touted as Telangana’s first fully 2D themed cafe, it turns reality into optical illusion.

Stepping into a sketch

Located in Gachibowli, The Monochrome Cafe transports visitors into a hand-drawn world. Every element, including the chairs, walls and tables, is designed in black and white. This black and white decor creates a surreal, two-dimensional illusion that reminds visitors of a live sketch.

The 2D design provides a perfect backdrop for photos, making it a favorite among social media users. Every corner offers a new perspective, ensuring that visitors leave with both a satisfied palate and a gallery of memorable snapshots.

Some of the bestsellers on their menu are Apple and Waldorf Salad, Crispy Chicken, Hammered Pizza, Pasta, Tiramisu and Blueberry Cheesecake. The diverse menu truly complements the artistic ambience.

Add in the delectable menu and the Monochrome Cafe is truly an experience. It stands out offering a harmonious blend of visual artistry and flavourful cuisine. Whether you’re a food lover, an art enthusiast, or someone seeking a unique dining experience, this cafe promises an unforgettable journey into a world where sketches come to life.

All details

Location- Preston Prime Mall, Gachibowli

Timings– 11 am to 11 pm

Price- Rs. 1000 for two

Have you been to this cafe yet? Comment below.