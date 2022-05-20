Inside Jr NTR’s luxurious lifestyle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Jr NTR is considered as one of the bankable actors down south, has been entertaining the movie audience more than two decades now.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr, also known as Jr NTR or Tarak, made his debut in the year 2001. He has starred in many successful films till now such as Aadi, Simhadri, Rakhi, Yamadonga, Jai Lava Kusa, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Janatha Garage, Student No. 1, RRR and many more.

He is one of the highest paid Indian actors and has triumphed several accolades including two Filmfare Awards, two state Nandi Awards, and four CineMAA Awards. The actor has had several hits

Jr NTR’s Net Worth

According to various news media reports, Jr NTR’s total net worth is over Rs.400 crores.

Movie Remuneration

The south biggie who was paid Rs 4 lakhs for his debut film now charges Rs 30 crore for each film. The actor was apparently paid Rs 45 crore for his blockbuster hit movie RRR.

Most Expensive Things Jr NTR Owns

As Jr NTR is celebrating his 39th birthday today, let’s have a sneak peek of his luxurious life in Hyderabad. Here we give you a list of the most expensive things owned by RRR actor.

1. A bungalow in Jubilee hills

The actor owns a luxurious property in Hyderabad’s Jubilee hills, a posh location. As per the Housing.com, the actor owns the house for Rs 25 crore.

2. A private jet

The actor owns a private jet which costs a whopping Rs 80 crore. According to Times Of India, the charter is believed to be situated at Shamshabad International Airport, Hyderabad.

3. The Richard Mille F1 edition watch

During the RRR promotions, a watch worth Rs 4 crore was spotted on the actor’s wrist. The expensive Richard Mille F1 edition is a most costliest limited-edition watch in the Richard Mille series.

4. Luxurious Car Collection

Lamborghini Urus

Porsche 718 Cayman

Range Rover Vogue

Mercedes Benz GLS 350d

BMW 720 LD

Siasat.com wished Jr NTR a very happy birthday!