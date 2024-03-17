Inside Kartik Aaryan’s multicrore car collection and prices

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has once again made headlines, and this time it’s not for his latest film role or a viral social media post. The actor recently added a brand new Range Rover SV to his impressive collection of luxury cars. With a price tag of Rs. 6 crore, this swanky SUV is turning heads and sparking envy among car enthusiasts.

Kartik Aaryan’s Luxurious Range Rover SV

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a photo of himself with the new Range Rover SV, accompanied by his adorable pet dog, Katori. His playful caption read, “Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi,” expressing both delight and happiness in his latest addition.

Various Bollywood filmmakers and actors with whom Kartik has collaborated in the past took to the comment section to congratulate him.

Kabir Khan, who directed Kartik in the upcoming sports biopic Chandu Champion, referred to his character in the film and wrote, “Great choice Chandu.”

Kartik Aaryan Car Collection 2024

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 3’ actor is undoubtedly a ‘car aficionado’ and the swankiest wheels parked in his garage prove the fact.

BMW 5 Series — Rs 85 lakhs

Mini Cooper S Convertible — Over Rs 40 lakhs

Lamborghini Urus Capsule — Rs 4.5 crores

McLaren GT — Rs 4.7 crore

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is currently working on his upcoming ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ directed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Apart from this, Kartik recently wrapped up shooting for his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’.