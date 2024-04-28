Inside lavish lifestyle of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the celebrated actress and a household name in the South Indian film industry, is not only known for her exceptional acting skills but also for her opulent lifestyle. The actress turned 37 today on the 28th of April. On her birthday, let’s take a look at the expensive things she owns and her net worth.

Samantha’s Net Worth 2024

Samantha has established herself as one of the leading actresses in South India, with a career that spans over a decade. Her estimated net worth is over Rs. 115 crores, reflecting her successful career and savvy investments. She charges Rs 3-4 crore for each film. She is the second-highest-paid actor in the South after Nayanthara. Apart from acting, she also earns from endorsements, business ventures, and other promotional activities.

Samantha’s Car Collection

From Land Rover Range Rover worth Rs 2.26 crore to Porsche Cayman GTS, the actress owns a huge fleet of cars. The list includes

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue — Rs 2.26 crore

Porsche Cayman GTS — Rs 1.46 crore

Jaguar XF — Rs 72 lakhs

Mercedes Benz G63 AMG – Rs 3.30 crore

Audi Q7 — Rs 87 lakhs

BMW 7 Series- Rs 1.70 crore

The Grand Duplex

Jubilee Hills Home

Samantha lives in the super luxurious home at Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The palatial house she owns in Hyderabad packs ample acre-space of aesthetic furnishings. The lavish property is well-decorated with breathtaking views, sofas, and a beautiful green garden.

Additionally, there were reports earlier this year that Samantha had invested in a 3BHK sea-facing apartment in Mumbai worth Rs 15 crore.

Samantha’s Other Expensive Stuff

Beyond cars and a lavish home, Samantha enjoys an array of other expensive items. She’s known for her impeccable fashion sense, often seen in designer outfits and accessories. Her wardrobe includes high-end brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Chanel. In addition, Samantha is fond of jewelry and has a notable collection of pieces from leading brands and designers.

Philanthropy and Investments

Despite her extravagant lifestyle, Samantha is also known for her philanthropy. She founded the Pratyusha Support Foundation, which aims to provide medical support to women and children in need. Additionally, she is actively involved in various charitable causes, often donating her time and resources to support them.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (ANI)

Samantha started her fashion label called Saaki in 2020 with Sushruthi Krishna, a Miss India 2016 1st runner-up. She has also invested in SustainKart Marketplace India Pvt Ltd, which runs an e-commerce marketplace named SustainKart.

Samantha’s upcoming projects

Apart from her luxurious lifestyle, Samantha continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. She recently collaborated with director duo Raj and DK for the Indian version of the spy series Citadel, starring alongside Varun Dhawan.