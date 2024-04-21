Samantha’s Rs 70 lakhs watch grabs attention, details inside

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is known for sharing stunning fashionable photos on her social media accounts regularly. And it’s not just any outfit – each dress belongs to a highly luxurious brand. Her latest photos too have become the talk of town.

Samantha took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing an eye-catching white lacquer Gucci jacket and skirt set. In the photos, she looks gorgeous in the outfit.

She wore a Serpenti Spiga watch studded with diamonds – it made her look even more beautiful. The watch has a silver opaline face, with diamonds circling it; it looks like a bracelet that spirals around the wrist and sparkles brightly. This particular Bulgari Serpenti model costs an astonishing Rs. 70 lakh. Yes, you read that right!

Samantha’s journey post-divorce was not easy. She faced health challenges, including being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Myositis.

In 2023, she announced a break to focus on her health. She was last seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Devarakonda. Fans eagerly await her return to the screen. She is now back to work and will be soon seen in the spy thriller series, ‘Citadel: India’ co-starring Varun Dhawan.