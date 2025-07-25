Hyderabad: Telugu film industry, aka Tollywood, is home to some of India’s biggest stars, iconic families, and generational legacies where cinema runs in the blood.

Among them stands the legendary Manchu Bhakthavatsalam Naidu, better known as Mohan Babu — a celebrated actor, producer, educationalist, and one of the richest stars in Telugu cinema, with an estimated net worth of Rs 600 crore in 2025.

In this write-up, let’s have a look inside the actor’s massive mansion that is nothing less than a palace.

Mohan Babu’s Hyderabad home

In one of her Hyderabad specials, Curly Tales’ Kamya Jani recently gave fans a rare glimpse inside Mohan Babu’s palatial residence, located on Jalpally Road in Shahzadi Begum Village. Spread across a massive 10-acre property, the grand mansion is nestled near the Hyderabad airport and surrounded by lush greenery, offering a peaceful retreat away from the city buzz.

The house opens through a majestic carved wooden door, leading to a spacious porch lined with regal pillars and a lavish living hall. One of the highlights is a stunning grand staircase that connects to the upper level.

The residence also boasts an elevator, a sunlit skylight, and a beautiful terrace with an infinity pool. A dedicated area in the home displays Mohan Babu’s awards and recognitions, showcasing his decades-long contribution to cinema.

Apart from this luxurious Hyderabad estate, Mohan Babu also owns multiple properties in Tirupati and Chennai. His real estate portfolio and educational ventures contribute significantly to his vast fortune. He is the founder of Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Institutions and Mohan Babu University, strengthening his legacy beyond the silver screen.

His journey in Tollywood

A former Physical Education Instructor, Mohan Babu’s journey into cinema began after meeting filmmaker Dasari Narayana Rao, who cast him in the 1975 film Swargam Narakam. Originally known for his villainous roles, he transitioned into lead roles in blockbusters like Assembly Rowdy, Allari Mogudu, and Gruha Pravesam. Over the years, he’s appeared in over 500 films across Telugu and Tamil cinema.

Though he remains a towering figure in the industry, Mohan Babu has not been untouched by controversy. His public fallout with son Manchu Manoj, and more recently, his name surfacing in discussions around the tragic death of actress Soundarya, have kept him in headlines.

Nevertheless, his impact on cinema, education, and legacy as a powerhouse in Tollywood continues to remain unmatched.