Inside Naga Chaitanya’s lavish lifestyle and wealth in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For over a decade, Naga Chaitanya, a well-known name in Telugu cinema, has charmed audiences with his captivating on-screen performances. This talented actor debuted in 2009 with the action thriller ‘Josh’ and has since established himself as one of South India’s most popular actors. He comes from an acting family with his father, Nagarjuna, a most established actor; his maternal grandfather, ‘Daggubati Ramanaidu’, a famous actor and filmmaker; and his paternal grandfather, ‘Akkineni Nageswara Rao’.

Naga Chaitanya’s massive net worth and wise investments are proof of his hard work and dedication to his craft. Let’s take a look at his massive net worth:

Net worth

Naga Chaitanya is one of the highest-paid actors in South Indian cinema, with a staggering net worth of Rs 154 crore. His films have been huge box-office successes, and he has a huge fan base in the Telugu-speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

His main source of income is from films, for which he charges between 10 and 12 crore rupees per film. He also earns a lot of money as a brand endorser. He charges between Rs. 1.5 and Rs. 2 crore for each endorsement.

Investments

Naga Chaitanya has ventured into the culinary industry by launching his own cloud kitchen brand, Shoyu, in addition to acting. The actor showed his business skill by entering the thriving food delivery market and providing exquisite pan-Asian dishes to Hyderabad food enthusiasts.

Apart from his culinary investments, Naga Chaitanya also purchased a luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad’s wealthy Jubilee Hills neighbourhood, near his father’s home.

On the work front:

Fans of the talented actor can look forward to seeing him on the big screen soon, as his upcoming Tollywood film “Custody” is set to be released on May 12, 2023.