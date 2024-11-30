Inside Nagarjuna Akkineni’s car collection in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Akkineni, one of Tollywood’s most successful actors, is known not just for his blockbuster movies but also for his luxurious lifestyle. From his stunning car collection to his larger-than-life persona, Nagarjuna always grabs attention. Recently, he made headlines again with his newest purchase, a car worth crores.
Nagarjuna’s New Lexus LM MPV
Nagarjuna was recently seen with his brand-new Lexus LM MPV, a luxury hybrid-electric vehicle priced at a whopping Rs. 2.5 crores. The car, in a rich maroon shade, caught everyone’s eye when Nagarjuna arrived at the RTA office in Khairatabad for its registration.
The Lexus LM MPV is not just about style; it’s a blend of luxury and sustainability. As a hybrid-electric vehicle, it focuses on reducing environmental impact. Inside, the car is all about comfort, with a super-luxurious design that redefines elegance. The base model starts at Rs. 2.1 crores, but with Nagarjuna’s taste for the best, his version comes fully loaded.
Nagarjuna’s Car Collection
Nagarjuna’s love for cars is well-known, and his garage is filled with some of the finest automobiles. Here are a few from his incredible collection:
- Kia EV6
- BMW 7-Series
- Audi A7
- BMW M6
- Toyota Vellfire
- Nissan GT-R
- Range Rover Vogue
- Mercedes-Benz S450
Exciting Times for the Akkineni Family
It’s a double celebration for Nagarjuna as both his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, are preparing for their weddings. Naga Chaitanya is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Akhil will tie the knot with Zainab Ravdjee in 2025. The proud father couldn’t be happier as his family embraces these joyful milestones.
From his blockbuster movies to his luxurious cars, Nagarjuna’s lifestyle reflects his star status. With his sons’ weddings on the horizon and his latest Lexus turning heads, Nagarjuna continues to shine on and off the screen, proving why he’s the King of Tollywood.