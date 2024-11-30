Inside Nagarjuna Akkineni’s car collection in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Nagarjuna Akkineni, one of Tollywood’s most successful actors, is known not just for his blockbuster movies but also for his luxurious lifestyle. From his stunning car collection to his larger-than-life persona, Nagarjuna always grabs attention. Recently, he made headlines again with his newest purchase, a car worth crores.

Nagarjuna’s New Lexus LM MPV

Nagarjuna was recently seen with his brand-new Lexus LM MPV, a luxury hybrid-electric vehicle priced at a whopping Rs. 2.5 crores. The car, in a rich maroon shade, caught everyone’s eye when Nagarjuna arrived at the RTA office in Khairatabad for its registration.

King Nag at RTA office for his latest #Lexus registration #Nagarjuna 👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/uB2cJ5d8Fg — Nag Mama Rocks (@SravanPk4) November 28, 2024

The Lexus LM MPV is not just about style; it’s a blend of luxury and sustainability. As a hybrid-electric vehicle, it focuses on reducing environmental impact. Inside, the car is all about comfort, with a super-luxurious design that redefines elegance. The base model starts at Rs. 2.1 crores, but with Nagarjuna’s taste for the best, his version comes fully loaded.

Nagarjuna’s Car Collection

Nagarjuna’s love for cars is well-known, and his garage is filled with some of the finest automobiles. Here are a few from his incredible collection:

Kia EV6

BMW 7-Series

Audi A7

BMW M6

Toyota Vellfire

Nissan GT-R

Range Rover Vogue

Mercedes-Benz S450

Exciting Times for the Akkineni Family

It’s a double celebration for Nagarjuna as both his sons, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni, are preparing for their weddings. Naga Chaitanya is set to marry actress Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Akhil will tie the knot with Zainab Ravdjee in 2025. The proud father couldn’t be happier as his family embraces these joyful milestones.

We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, @AkhilAkkineni8, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee!



We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and… pic.twitter.com/5KM7BU00bz — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 26, 2024

From his blockbuster movies to his luxurious cars, Nagarjuna’s lifestyle reflects his star status. With his sons’ weddings on the horizon and his latest Lexus turning heads, Nagarjuna continues to shine on and off the screen, proving why he’s the King of Tollywood.