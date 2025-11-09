Inside Nita Ambani’s 10 most expensive luxury possessions

Hyderabad: The Ambani family is no stranger to global attention. From their 27-story home in Mumbai to their fleet of luxury cars, everything they do screams grandeur. Now, with the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant being called one of the world’s most expensive weddings, the spotlight is once again on the family’s lifestyle. Nita Ambani, the graceful matriarch, is known not just for her elegance but also for her love of rare handbags, priceless jewellery, and iconic collectibles. Let’s take a look at 10 of the most expensive items owned by her.

1. Emerald Necklace Rs. 400-500 Crore

A statement piece of unmatched beauty, this necklace is made of massive Colombian emeralds and diamonds. Nita wore it during a pre-wedding celebration for her son.

2. Private Jet (Airbus A319) Rs. 240+ Crore

This custom-built jet includes a lounge, bedroom, and sky bar, making air travel feel like a five-star hotel experience.

3. Mughal-Era Bajuband – Rs. 200+ Crore

Once worn by Mughal royalty, this armlet is a piece of history, richly embedded with rubies and diamonds.

4. Diamond Earrings Collection Rs. 150+ Crore (est.)

Nita is often seen wearing jaw-dropping diamond earrings at weddings and public events, many of which are custom-made and extremely rare.

5. Audi A9 Chameleon Car – Rs. 90+ Crore

A futuristic concept car that can change its color, it’s said to be one of the rarest and most advanced cars in her garage.

6. Custom Wedding Sarees – Rs. 40+ Crore (combined)

Her wedding saree collection, designed by India’s top couturiers and embroidered with real gold and gems, is said to be worth several crores each.

7. Hermès Sac Bijou Birkin Bag – Rs. 17+ Crore

This dazzling bag, made of white gold and diamonds, is more jewel than accessory. Only a handful exist in the world.

8. Rolls-Royce Cullinan – Rs. 10+ Crore

This custom-colored luxury SUV was gifted to her by Mukesh Ambani and reflects classic automotive elegance.

9. Himalayan Birkin Bag – Rs. 2.6+ Crore

Made from rare crocodile leather and featuring diamond-studded hardware, this handbag is one of the most exclusive in the world.

10. Japanese Antique Tea Set – Rs. 1.5+ Crore

A hand-painted, gold-detailed tea set that turns every sip into a royal experience.

From heritage jewels to futuristic cars and the rarest bags on Earth, Nita Ambani’s collection reflects a life lived at the highest level of luxury.