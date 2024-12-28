Inside Pak actor Sheheryar Munawar’s dreamy Nikah ceremony

Islamabad: Showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar, one of Pakistan’s most beloved actors, has officially entered a new chapter of his life. The Parey Hut Love star tied the knot with his fiancee, Maheen Siddiqui, in an intimate Nikah ceremony on Friday, surrounded by close family and friends.

The couple looked resplendent on their special day. Sheheryar Munawar donned a regal cream-hued sherwani adorned with gold accents, paired with a traditional matching turban. His bride, Maheen Siddiqui, complemented his attire with a stunning white and gold ensemble, exuding elegance as they signed their marriage certificate.

Pictures and videos from the Nikah ceremony quickly went viral on social media, with fans and industry peers showering the couple with love and best wishes.

The wedding festivities kicked off last week with a vibrant dholki hosted by Sheheryar’s close friends, the renowned actress Mahira Khan and celebrated filmmaker Asim Raza. The star-studded pre-wedding events also included a grand qawwali night.

For the unversed, rumors about Sheheryar Munawar’s relationship with Maheen Siddiqui began circulating earlier this year. The actor confirmed his wedding plans in a recent interview, putting all speculation to rest.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Sheheryar and Maheen on this joyous occasion and wish them a lifetime of happiness and love.