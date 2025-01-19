Inside photos, video of Anant Ambani’s Rs 640 crore Dubai villa

Mumbai: The Ambani family is known for their grand lifestyle, and their gift to Anant Ambani and his wife, Radhika Merchant, is proof of their unmatched taste. Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest businessman, gifted the couple a stunning villa in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, worth an incredible Rs. 640 crores.

And now, a new video of their lavish villa is going viral on Instagram.

Anant Ambani Dubai Villa

Located in one of the most exclusive areas in Dubai, the villa is a true masterpiece. It offers:

A private 70-meter beach for complete relaxation

Indoor and outdoor pools for every mood

A spa and salon for a luxury experience at home

Italian marble interiors with rare, exquisite artwork

With 10 lavish bedrooms, including a modern suite with an in-built pool, this villa is a perfect blend of comfort and style.

A Special Wedding Gift

The luxurious villa was presented as a wedding gift to Anant and Radhika after their grand wedding on July 12, 2024. The celebration, held in Mumbai, Jamnagar, and Italy, cost over Rs. 1,000 crores and was attended by global stars and VIPs.

More Investments in Dubai

This isn’t the only property Mukesh Ambani owns in Dubai. He recently bought another villa in Palm Jumeirah for a whopping Rs. 1,350 crores, previously owned by a Kuwaiti tycoon.