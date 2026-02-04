Hyderabad: Though the day of Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s twins’ birth saw massive crowds and media activity outside Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad, the couple made sure the celebrations remained warm and personal.

With fans and photographers gathering in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the family, the atmosphere turned chaotic at that time. Yet, amid this tension, Ram Charan and Upasana chose a thoughtful way to share their happiness with all.

Soon after welcoming their newborns, the couple sent out specially designed gift hampers to media professionals and fans as a gesture of gratitude. What stood out was the careful attention given to every detail of the hamper. The design featured motifs of elephants, clouds, flowers and vimanas, symbolising blessings and new beginnings.

A highlight of the announcement was the inclusion of their two-year-old daughter, Klin Kaara, in the message card. The note read, “We are delighted to share that Klin Kaara Konidela has been blessed with a brother and a sister,” and was dated January 31.

Grateful beyond words ❤️



A token of love from Mega Powerstar @AlwaysRamCharan garu & @upasanakonidela garu on the joyous arrival of their twins.



Wishing the little ones a lifetime filled with love, light & blessings 🙏✨ pic.twitter.com/yxI6PDKyH2 — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) February 4, 2026

The card also carried the blessings of family elders, including Chiranjeevi’s mother Anjana Devi, Upasana’s grandparents Sucharita and Dr Prathap C Reddy, Ram Charan’s parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha, and Upasana’s parents Shobana and Anil Kamineni.

Their generosity extended beyond the press, as gift hampers were also distributed to a few fans gathered outside the hospital. A fan who received one of the hampers shared a video online, writing, “Congratulations Ram Charan and Upasana. Got this gift from Apollo.”

The fan hampers included a red box carrying the couple’s photographs along with two silver bowls filled with sweets.

Ram Charan and Upasana, who welcomed their first child Klin Kaara in 2023 after 11 years of marriage, became parents to twins in 2026, a baby boy and a baby girl, whose names are yet to be announced.