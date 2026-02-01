Watch: Ram Charan’s daughter mobbed at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telugu star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela have welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl, on Saturday, January 31. The happy news was confirmed by Ram Charan’s father, megastar Chiranjeevi, who shared that both the mother and newborns are healthy. With this, the couple are now proud parents of three children.

Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from fans and celebrities across the country, celebrating the joyful moment for the Konidela family.

Hospital Visit Turns Chaotic

On Sunday morning, February 1, Ram Charan arrived at Apollo Hospital to meet his wife and newborn twins. He was accompanied by his two year old daughter, Klin Kaara, whom he carried in his arms while entering the hospital premises.

What was meant to be a quiet family visit quickly turned chaotic as a large crowd of fans gathered outside the hospital. Despite security arrangements, fans rushed towards the actor to take photos and videos, leaving very little space for him to walk safely.

Protecting His Daughter Amid the Crowd

Videos from the scene soon went viral on social media. In the clips, Ram Charan can be seen shielding his daughter, even covering her face with a cloth, while repeatedly asking people to step back. The actor appeared visibly irritated as fans continued to push forward, making it difficult for him to move.

#RamCharan was carrying his 2-year-old daughter while going to the hospital to visit his newborn twins, fans mobbed around him making it difficult for him and his little daughter by clicking selfies without any concern for the situationpic.twitter.com/7E3LNey3po



Shame on whoever… — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) February 1, 2026

At one point, he was seen pushing people aside to ensure his daughter’s safety. Eventually, security personnel escorted him inside without any injuries, but the incident left many concerned.

Social Media Reacts Strongly

The visuals sparked widespread criticism online. Many users called out the lack of civic sense shown by fans, especially considering a small child was involved. Several people stressed the importance of respecting personal space and privacy during sensitive family moments.

While fans continue to celebrate the arrival of the twins, the incident has reopened discussions around celebrity safety and responsible fan behaviour.