Inside Rana Daggubati’s luxurious lifestyle in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rana Daggubati is not just a talented actor but also a smart businessman. Known for his role as Bhallaladeva in Baahubali, he has built an impressive career in both Telugu and Bollywood films. His earnings come from acting, brand endorsements, and business ventures.

Rana Daggubati’s Net Worth 2025

Rana’s net worth is estimated to around Rs 100 to Rs 150 crores. He earns an annual income of Rs. 8 crore and about Rs. 50 lakh every month. For every film, Rana charges between Rs 10 to Rs 15 crore, making him one of the top-paid actors in the Telugu film industry.

The Daggubati family’s net worth is estimated to be over Rs. 3000 crore. This immense wealth stems from the contributions of legendary movie mogul Ramanaidu, who founded Ramanaidu Studios, and Rana’s uncle Venkatesh, a highly successful actor. Rana’s father, Suresh Babu, is also one of the leading producers in the Indian film industry.

Other Sources of Income

Brand Endorsements

Rana is the face of many big brands like CEAT Tyres, UBON, Ramraj Cotton, and SmartWater by Coca-Cola. He charges Rs. 70-80 lakh per endorsement, adding to his wealth.

Apart from acting, Rana is also a successful entrepreneur.

– South Bay: A platform for unique content creation.

– Talent Management: A partnership with Kwan Entertainment to manage talent.

– Ikonz: A stake in a venture capital firm.

Rana’s Lavish Lifestyle

Rana lives in a luxurious lakeview bungalow in Film Nagar, Hyderabad. It is reportedly worth Rs 50 crore. He also has an impressive collection of cars, including:

BMW 7-Series

Jaguar XF

Mercedes-Benz GL350 CDI

Honda Accord and CR-V

Why Daggubati family is making headlines?

Rana and his family are in the news after being accused of trespassing in a case related to the demolition of a restaurant in Film Nagar. Despite this, he continues to focus on his career and upcoming projects.

Rana is busy hosting The Rana Daggubati Show on Amazon Prime, which is gaining popularity for its fresh and engaging content.