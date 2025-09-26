Hyderabad: Rohit Saraf, often called the “National Crush of India,” is one of the most loved young actors today. Born on 8 December 1996 in Kathmandu, Nepal, he moved to Delhi with his family and later shifted to Mumbai at the age of 15. His father passed away when he was only 12, and from then on, Rohit decided to follow his father’s dream of seeing him on the big screen.

Rohit is in the news not just for his films like Ishq Vishk Rebound and the upcoming Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, but also because fans recently got a tour of his Mumbai apartment through Farah Khan’s vlog.

He started his career with TV shows like Best Friends Forever and Ek Boond Ishq. His big break came with Dear Zindagiin 2016, where he acted with Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. Later, he appeared in Hichki, The Sky Is Pink, and Ludo. His Netflix series Mismatched made him hugely popular among youngsters. In 2025, he was also featured in Forbes India’s “30 Under 30” list.

Net Worth and Life

Rohit’s net worth is around Rs. 22-25 crore. Along with films and web shows, he also earns from brand endorsements. Despite his success, he stays humble, close to his family, and continues to win hearts with his charm and talent.

A Look Inside His Luxury House

Rohit’s home is modern, cozy, and very stylish. The living room has dark wooden floors, a big brown leather sofa, and a beautiful Money Tree plant. His bedroom has a red brick wall with soft white bedding and a glowing headboard. The dining area is grand, with a dark wood table, pendant lights shaped like clouds, and a large gold mirror. He gives credit to his mother, Anita Saraf, for keeping the house so elegant and neat.