Inside Saba Qamar’s multicrore, luxurious house in Pak [Photos]

Karachi: Saba Qamar Zaman is one of the top actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry and she never fails to captivate her fans. Since her debut in 2004, Saba has made a significant mark in Lollywood and even impressed Indian audiences with her performance in the 2017 film, Hindi Medium, alongside the late Irrfan Khan.

Over nearly two decades, Saba has amassed considerable wealth, making her one of the richest stars in Pakistani entertainment. Like many top celebrities, Saba too resides in a multicrore mansion in Pakistan.

Saba Qamar’s Pakistan House Photos

On Wednesday, she gave fans a glimpse of her luxurious home by sharing some inside photos on Instagram.

In the pictures, Saba is seen relaxing at her beautifully decorated house. The interiors feature muted colors, soft furniture, and stylish fixtures, perfectly reflecting her personality. Her post, captioned “May my home be a reflection of my soul: peaceful, positive, and full of love,” showcases her exquisite taste in home decor and offers inspiration for elegant interiors.

Check out the inside pictures of Saba Qamar’s gorgeous home to see the stunning decor for yourself.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COpORXbhC_9

Saba began her showbiz journey with the drama Mein Aurat Hoon and has since starred in several hit dramas, solidifying her status as a leading actress in the industry.