Inside Sabyasachi’s lavish store in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Class, royalty, and regal hues — these words define Sabyasachi Mukherjee, one of India’s most celebrated fashion designers. Known for his opulent creations, he has won hearts not only in India but also in Pakistan, UAE, Italy and other countries.

Sabyasachi is currently celebrating his 25th anniversary in the fashion industry and on this special occasion, let’s take a virtual stroll through his breathtaking Hyderabad store.

Sabyasachi Hyderabad Store Tour

Nestled in the plush locality of Banjara Hills, Road No. 10, Sabyasachi Hyderabad store is not just a boutique; it’s a haute couture museum wrapped in deep, luxurious hues that transport visitors to a different world.

With vintage aesthetics, royal interiors, chandeliors, eclectic flooring, and warm luxe lighting, the store feels like a regal dreamscape. Antique clocks, ornate paintings, and Persian rugs come together to create an immersive experience of grandeur and tradition. Check out the pictures and some videos below.

Sabyasachi’s journey to becoming Bollywood’s most sought-after bridal designer began in 2005 when Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached him for Black. His bridal debut in 2007 revolutionized the wedding industry, making him the ultimate choice for celebrities.

From Rani Mukerji, his first Bollywood bride to Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, his exquisite designs have adorned India’s biggest stars on their special days. Today, his brand stands tall as India’s first global luxury label, valued at a staggering Rs 500 crores.