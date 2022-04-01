Inside Salman Khan’s luxurious lifestyle in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan does not just personify stardom but he is synonymous with luxury as well. The actor, who made his debut in the year 1989, has starred in many commercially successful films till now in his three decades of career.

Apart from his professional front and the way he dominates the entertainment world, his super luxurious lifestyle has been one of the hugely talked about topic on several platforms. From dreamy farmhouse, swanky cars to lavish home, Khan owns some of the most expensive things.

Salman Khan’s Net Worth 2022

According to various reports, Salman Khan’s whopping net worth is around Rs 2200cr and is one of the richest actors in India.

Have a look at some of the expensive things owned by Salman Khan.

Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan has been living with his parents at Galaxy Apartments located in Bandra West, Mumbai for the past many years. From luxurious furniture to wall colors that gives peaceful and vintage feeling, the Radhe actor’s plush pad is all things lavish and is worth around Rs 16 crore.

Panvel Farmhouse

It is located just an houe away from Mumbai. Also known as Arpita Farms, Pavel farmhouse is complete with a lavish pool, a gym, stables, and acres of gorgeous greenery around. Reportedly, his farmhouse costs around Rs 80 crore.

Gorai Beach House

According to reports, Salman Khan has reportedly purchased a lavish beach property in Gorai, a village at Dharavi, Mumbai. the actor bought the sprawling beach house for himself on his 51st birthday. It has a fully equipped gym, a swimming pool, as well as a movie theater.

Swanky Car Collection

Land Range Rover

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Land Cruiser

Audi A8 L

Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Audi RS7

Insanely Expensive Motorbikes

Salman Khan Wth his Brand New Suzuki Hayabusa Bike.Gifted by Suzuki. pic.twitter.com/SLBPPDxo — Brajesh Mathuria (@yash_gupta09) December 13, 2012

Hayabusa

Yamaha R1

Suzuki GSX-R 1000Z

Suzuki Intruder M1800 RZ

Giant Propel 2014 XTC bicycle

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bajranji Bhaijaan 2 and a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.