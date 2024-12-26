Inside Sania Mirza’s Christmas celebrations in Hyderabad – Video

Hyderabad: On December 25, people around the world celebrated Christmas with joy and enthusiasm. Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza too joined in the festive cheer. Known for her achievements on the tennis court and her vibrant personality off it, Sania celebrated the holiday season with her sister Anam Mirza, close family, and friends at their residence in Hyderabad.

Anam Mirza gave fans a glimpse of the lively celebrations by sharing a video on social media. The clip captured the intimate gathering, featuring laughter, delectable food, and cheerful moments among loved ones. Sania, dressed in a festive outfit, was seen enjoying quality time with her close-knit circle.

This year has been a significant one for Sania Mirza, as she parted ways with her former husband, Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Despite the personal challenges, the tennis star has remained resilient and focused on her professional commitments. She now divides her time between India and Dubai, where she resides with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. Dubai has become her second home, offering a balance between her work and personal life.