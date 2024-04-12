Inside Sania Mirza’s Eid in Hyderabad: Smiles, love, joy galore

Hyderabad: Tennis sensation Sania Mirza, who has been making headlines both for her personal and professional sides, celebrated Eid Al Fitr on Thursday with her parents and sister Anam Mirza at their Hyderabad home.

The festivities brought joy and togetherness for the Mirza family. Several inside pictures from their intimate celebrations are going viral on social media. Anam’s daughter Dua and Sania’s son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s cute glimpses are too adorable to miss!

Sania Mirza’s Eid Pictures

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Sania wrote, “Eid Mubarak from us.”

One of the most celebrated people in India, Sania Mirza is retired from court officially in 2023. While she bid adieu to tennis, she continues to keep her passion for the game alive through her tennis academy located in Dubai.

Apart from her professional front, her personal life has been under the media’s focus ever since her former husband, Shoaib Malik, got married for the third time in January 2024. Post this shocking announcement, Sania Mirza’s father confirmed that she took ‘Khula’ from Shoaib. However, it seems Sania has happily moved on from this episode in her life.