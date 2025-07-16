Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s most loved couples, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are over the moon as they embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, July 15, and took to social media the next day to share the joyful news with their fans and well-wishers.

In a heartfelt joint statement posted on Instagram, the duo wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”

The announcement instantly sent social media into a frenzy, with Sidharth and Kiara trending across platforms as fans, friends, and celebs poured in their congratulatory messages.

Bollywood’s Power Couple: A Look Into Their Lavish Life

Apart from being adored by fans for their love story and onscreen chemistry, Sidharth and Kiara are also among Bollywood’s wealthiest stars today.

Kiara Advani’s Net Worth 2025

Kiara’s estimated net worth currently stands at Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore, thanks to her back-to-back hits, endorsements, and smart investments.

Film fee: Rs 15 crore for her upcoming film Toxic

Endorsement earnings: Rs 1.5 crore per brand

Major brand deals: Senco Gold, Galaxy Chocolates, Myntra, and many more

With her latest paycheque, Kiara has reportedly joined the list of highest-paid actresses in Bollywood in 2025.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Net Worth 2025

The Shershaah star has established himself as a bankable name at the box office. His estimated net worth in 2025 is a whopping Rs 105 crore.

Film charges: Rs 15–20 crore per film

Endorsements: Rs 2–3 crore per brand

Top brand endorsements: Coca-Cola, Pepe Jeans, Metro Shoes, Brylcreem

Sidharth and Kiara’s properties

When it comes to luxury homes, Sidharth and Kiara own some of the most exclusive properties in Mumbai.

Pali Hill Residence: A Rs 70 crore sea-facing villa designed by Gauri Khan, as reported by GQ and MagicBricks

Mahalaxmi Apartment: A plush Rs 15 crore property with marble interiors

Couple’s Luxe Car Collection

Kiara Advani’s Garage Includes:

BMW X5

Audi A8L

BMW 530d

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Sidharth Malhotra’s Ride Line-up:

Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

Mercedes Maybach S500

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy



Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a dreamy and intimate ceremony at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.