Mumbai: One of Bollywood’s most loved couples, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, are over the moon as they embraced parenthood for the first time. The couple welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, July 15, and took to social media the next day to share the joyful news with their fans and well-wishers.
In a heartfelt joint statement posted on Instagram, the duo wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl.”
The announcement instantly sent social media into a frenzy, with Sidharth and Kiara trending across platforms as fans, friends, and celebs poured in their congratulatory messages.
Bollywood’s Power Couple: A Look Into Their Lavish Life
Apart from being adored by fans for their love story and onscreen chemistry, Sidharth and Kiara are also among Bollywood’s wealthiest stars today.
Kiara Advani’s Net Worth 2025
Kiara’s estimated net worth currently stands at Rs 40 to Rs 50 crore, thanks to her back-to-back hits, endorsements, and smart investments.
- Film fee: Rs 15 crore for her upcoming film Toxic
- Endorsement earnings: Rs 1.5 crore per brand
- Major brand deals: Senco Gold, Galaxy Chocolates, Myntra, and many more
With her latest paycheque, Kiara has reportedly joined the list of highest-paid actresses in Bollywood in 2025.
Sidharth Malhotra’s Net Worth 2025
The Shershaah star has established himself as a bankable name at the box office. His estimated net worth in 2025 is a whopping Rs 105 crore.
- Film charges: Rs 15–20 crore per film
- Endorsements: Rs 2–3 crore per brand
- Top brand endorsements: Coca-Cola, Pepe Jeans, Metro Shoes, Brylcreem
Sidharth and Kiara’s properties
When it comes to luxury homes, Sidharth and Kiara own some of the most exclusive properties in Mumbai.
- Pali Hill Residence: A Rs 70 crore sea-facing villa designed by Gauri Khan, as reported by GQ and MagicBricks
- Mahalaxmi Apartment: A plush Rs 15 crore property with marble interiors
Couple’s Luxe Car Collection
Kiara Advani’s Garage Includes:
- BMW X5
- Audi A8L
- BMW 530d
- Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Sidharth Malhotra’s Ride Line-up:
- Land Rover Range Rover Vogue
- Mercedes Maybach S500
- Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7, 2023, in a dreamy and intimate ceremony at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.