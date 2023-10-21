Inside SRK’s garage: Rolls-Royce and its price is talk of town

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and luxury go hand in hand and it’s no wonder since he’s one of the world’s wealthiest actors. King Khan is among the highest-paid stars in India. With a net worth of over Rs 6000 crores, he enjoys indulging in the finer things in life, be it swanky cars or lavish properties.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Steals The Spotlight!

On Friday night, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving at a posh restaurant in Mumbai for a party attended by various Bollywood celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Suniel Shetty, Mana Shetty, and others.

However, what stole the show at the event was King Khan’s magnificent Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Reportedly, the superstar gifted himself this luxurious car in March this year, following the success of his film ‘Pathaan’. This Arctic White coloured stunning vehicle comes with a price tag of Rs 10 crores! Well, Bollywood’s Badshah knows how to enjoy the fruits of his hard-earned success and money.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Car Collection

In addition to the newly purchased Rolls-Royce Cullinan, SRK also owns other swanky wheels such as the BMW i8, Phantom Drophead Coupe, Land Rover Range Rover Sport, BMW 6-series, Bentley Continental GT and more, as per GQ India report.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the glory of two major blockbusters, Jawan and Pathaan. He is currently gearing up for his third movie of the year, Dunki which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on December 22 and it stars Taapsee Pannu in the female lead role.