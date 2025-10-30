Hyderabad: Bollywood’s biggest superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to celebrate his grand 60th birthday on November 2. Every year, SRK greets thousands of fans gathered outside his Mumbai mansion, Mannat. However, this time the tradition will change, as Mannat is undergoing major renovation and expansion work that began in May and is expected to continue for two more years.

SRK’s Birthday Plans

Due to the renovation, SRK, along with his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam, has temporarily moved to Puja Casa, a luxury building in Pali Hill, Bandra. The property belongs to Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh. According to reports, the Khan family will host an exclusive birthday celebration at their Alibaug farmhouse, with invitations already sent to close friends and family who will start arriving from November 1.

Inside SRK’s Alibaug Farmhouse

The stunning farmhouse, located on a 20,000-square-meter property named Deja Vu Farms, is valued at around Rs 15 crore. It features a private helipad, spacious living areas with mosaic flooring, large glass windows, and a beautiful patio surrounded by greenery. The home’s elegant white interiors and rustic charm make it a perfect getaway for the superstar and his family.

Work Front: The King Returns

On the professional side, Shah Rukh will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The action thriller stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Raghav Juyal. Fans are eagerly waiting as the first look of King is expected to be revealed on his birthday. After delivering three major hits in 2023 Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. SRK once again proves that even at 60, he remains the undisputed Badshah of Bollywood.