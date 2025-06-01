Inside the life of Opal Suchata: Miss World 2025 revealed

Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata
Opal Suchata

Hyderabad: On May 31, 2025, Opal Suchata Chuangsri from Phuket, Thailand, created history by winning the Miss World 2025 crown at the HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. The 21-year-old beat out 107 contestants from around the world to bring home Thailand’s first-ever Miss World title.

Who is Opal Suchata?

Born on September 20, 2003, Opal grew up in a hotelier family. She’s currently pursuing Political Science and International Relations at Thammasat University, Bangkok. Fluent in Thai, English, and Chinese, Opal truly represents the modern, global youth.

Pageantry Path and Rise to Fame

Opal’s journey started in 2021 with Miss Rattanakosin. She later became second runner-up in Miss Universe Thailand 2022 and secured third place at Miss Universe 2024. She also won the Voice for Change – Silver Award for her campaign “Opal For Her,” inspired by her own experience of undergoing surgery for a benign breast lump at age 16.

MS Creative School

Besides being a beauty queen, Opal has a fun side too! She plays the ukulele backwards, owns 16 cats and 5 dogs, and topped the Miss World multimedia leaderboard with over 2.3 million views. She’s also one of the four continental winners, representing Asia and Oceania.

What’s Next?

Opal now aims to become an ambassador for Thailand, continue advocating for women’s health, and show the world that beauty truly has a purpose.

