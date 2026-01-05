Islamabad: For the past few days, social media has been abuzz with reports claiming that popular Pakistani stars Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar, Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail are gearing up to tie the knot. The alleged wedding news quickly gained traction online, leaving fans speculating about dates, venues, and celebrations, and turning the rumour into one of the most talked-about celebrity topics last week.

Hania Aamir-Asim Azhar, Sajal Aly-Hamza Sohail wedding buzz

The buzz intensified after Galaxy Lollywood’s Momin Ali Munshi suggested that the rumoured couples were set to get married “very soon.” As congratulatory messages began pouring in and wedding discussions took over social media platforms, the speculation was addressed by Something Haute’s Hassan Choudhry and Aamna Haider Isani, who revealed that sources close to all four celebrities have firmly denied the claims.

Speaking on the controversy, entertainment journalist Hassan Choudhry expressed concern over the way the rumours were circulated. He shared that, according to his information, at least two of the four individuals involved were not even aware that such news was being linked to them. The reports, he said, were made public without their consent.

“Whether something is happening or not is secondary,” Choudhry stated, adding that sharing unverified and deeply personal information about someone’s private life is undignified and inappropriate. He stressed that while actors are public figures, they are entitled to privacy when it comes to matters beyond their professional work.

He further noted that celebrities choose what to share through films, interviews, or social media, and only that information should be considered public. “Personal decisions should always remain in the hands of the individuals concerned,” he added.

So far, none of the actors involved including Hania Aamir, Asim Azhar, Sajal Aly, or Hamza Sohail have issued official statements, effectively putting the ongoing speculation to rest for now.