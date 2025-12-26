Hyderabad: With 2026 just around the corner, the coming year is expected to witness several high-profile celebrity weddings across the globe. In Pakistan too, wedding rumours involving some of the biggest stars of the entertainment industry have been doing the rounds on social media and fan forums.

Pakistani celebrity weddings of 2026

The latest buzz in Lollywood suggests that A-list actresses Hania Aamir and Sajal Aly may be set to tie the knot in 2026. The speculation gained momentum after Galaxy Lollywood host Momin Ali Munshi spoke about the same in a recent video on the platform’s YouTube channel, further fuelling curiosity among fans.

Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar

Asim Azhar and Hania Aamir

It is being said that Hania Aamir is set to get married to singer Asim Azhar. The duo, who were once among Pakistan’s most talked-about celebrity couples, have recently sparked reconciliation rumours after subtly hinting at their closeness through social media posts and public appearances. Their relationship dates back to 2018, followed by a public breakup in 2020. After Asim’s engagement to Merub Ali ended in June 2025, fresh speculation about his reunion with Hania began making headlines.

Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail

Sajal Aly and Hamza Sohail

Meanwhile, Sajal Aly is reportedly set to marry actor Hamza Sohail, with whom she shares strong on-screen chemistry in popular dramas such as Zard Patton Ka Bunn and Dil Wali Gali Mein. Though neither actor has addressed the rumours, reports claim Sajal has been spotted checking out wedding venues, further adding to the buzz.

For the unversed, Sajal Aly was previously married to fellow Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir, whom she married in March 2020 in Abu Dhabi and divorced in March 2022.

As of now, no official confirmation has been issued by either Hania Aamir or Sajal Aly. Fans, however, are eagerly waiting to see if 2026 will indeed turn out to be the year of wedding bells for these beloved Pakistani stars.